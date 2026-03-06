Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

From Tom Cruise, Leonardo Dicaprio to Morgan Freeman, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, there are several notable faces of Hollywood who made big name in entertainment industry without any industry connections, acting backgrounds, or nepotism.
So, let’s have a look at some of Hollywood’s notable outsiders who made it big in the industry:
Tom Cruise
Cruise began his career as a Hollywood outsider! He quickly transformed into one of its most dominant, central figures at a very young age.
At just 18, Moving to New York at 18, with little training, and intense work ethic led him to become a movie star, not an outsider.
Viola Davis
The How to Get Away with Murder actress is often considered an "outsider" of Hollywood due to her upbringing in poverty, and difficult journey to mainstream success despite her immense talent.
While now she is a highly recognised Oscar-winning actress, Davis has often described the system as plagued by systemic racism and colourism.
Jason Statham
The 58-year-old actor was once a former competitive diver and black-market salesman.
He was discovered while modeling for French Connection.
Notable filmmaker Guy Ritchie cast him in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, leading to a massive career in action cinema.
Pedro Pascal
The The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor is now a household name, but he worked hard for where the actor stands now.
The 50-year-old actor worked for 15 years in small TV and film roles, often facing significant financial struggles, before his breakout role in Game of Thrones.
He later got immense fame via The Last of Us and Narcos.
Chris Pratt
Pratt was discovered while working at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant in Hawaii.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor transitioned from television to becoming a major blockbuster lead.
He is also married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, daughter of famous Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Russell Crowe
Crowe largely owes his U.S. career to Sharon Stone, who had largely seen his earlier work in Australia and fought hard to have him, later getting him cast in The Quick and the Dead, his U.S. film debut and the rest is history.
Lady Gaga
Born as Stefani Germanotta is the latest example of an artist who entered Hollywood as an outsider.
The Bad Romance singer famously dropped out of NYU, moved into a small apartment, and played in Lower East Side clubs.
She often faced rejection before her 2008 debut album The Fame, which led her to super-stardom.