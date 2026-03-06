News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

From the 'Mission: Impossible' star to 'Mayhem' hit maker, Hollywood outsiders who became notable faces

  • By Salima Bhutto
Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood
Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

From Tom Cruise, Leonardo Dicaprio to Morgan Freeman, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, there are several notable faces of Hollywood who made big name in entertainment industry without any industry connections, acting backgrounds, or nepotism.

So, let’s have a look at some of Hollywood’s notable outsiders who made it big in the industry:

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

Cruise began his career as a Hollywood outsider! He quickly transformed into one of its most dominant, central figures at a very young age.

At just 18, Moving to New York at 18, with little training, and intense work ethic led him to become a movie star, not an outsider.

Viola Davis

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

The How to Get Away with Murder actress is often considered an "outsider" of Hollywood due to her upbringing in poverty, and difficult journey to mainstream success despite her immense talent.

While now she is a highly recognised Oscar-winning actress, Davis has often described the system as plagued by systemic racism and colourism.

Jason Statham

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

The 58-year-old actor was once a former competitive diver and black-market salesman.

He was discovered while modeling for French Connection.

Notable filmmaker Guy Ritchie cast him in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, leading to a massive career in action cinema.

Pedro Pascal

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

The The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor is now a household name, but he worked hard for where the actor stands now.

The 50-year-old actor worked for 15 years in small TV and film roles, often facing significant financial struggles, before his breakout role in Game of Thrones.

He later got immense fame via The Last of Us and Narcos.

Chris Pratt

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

Pratt was discovered while working at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant in Hawaii.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor transitioned from television to becoming a major blockbuster lead.

He is also married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, daughter of famous Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Russell Crowe

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

Crowe largely owes his U.S. career to Sharon Stone, who had largely seen his earlier work in Australia and fought hard to have him, later getting him cast in The Quick and the Dead, his U.S. film debut and the rest is history.

Lady Gaga

Tom Cruise to Lady Gaga: 10 outsiders who are ruling Hollywood

Born as Stefani Germanotta is the latest example of an artist who entered Hollywood as an outsider.

The Bad Romance singer famously dropped out of NYU, moved into a small apartment, and played in Lower East Side clubs.

She often faced rejection before her 2008 debut album The Fame, which led her to super-stardom.

Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed
Timothée Chalamet bizarre breakfast ritual revealed
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud
Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment

Popular News

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
2 hours ago
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience

Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
2 hours ago
Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue

Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue
2 hours ago