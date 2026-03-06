Madison Beer gets swoon-worthy tribute from Justin Herbert on 27th birthday

Madison Beer is surrounded by all the love and warmth she deserves on her 27th birthday.
On Thursday, March 5, Justin Herbert took to his official Instagram stories to pen a swoon-worthy tribute to his singer girlfriend, marking her first birthday since they began dating.
The heart-melting series of stories began with a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds from a stadium, featuring the Make You Mine songstress supporting her beau for his match.
“Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time. I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever @madisonbeer,” he wished.
In the second update, the Los Angeles Charges’ quarterback posted another loving snap with Beer from what appeared to be their date night.
“I am the luckiest guy alive..,” he captioned.
This was followed by the third story that featured a photo of the American songstress in casual hoodie and trousers, posing in front of an outlet whose banner read, “Beers of the world.”
In the fourth and final story, Justin Herbert shared a heartwarming photo of Madison Beer, feeding goats on a field, with a lovely caption, stating, “My goats.”
When did Madison Beer and Justin Herbert begin dating?
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert were first linked together in August 2025 and they confirmed their romance just months later in October.