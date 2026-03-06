Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette party after big shout-out to Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is celebrating her pal’s bachelorette!
On Friday, March 6, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to her official Instagram story to share a delightful update from her personal life.
The story featured a cheerful snap of the American singer and actress with her girls gang, celebrating the bachelorette party of her friend.
For her pal’s special event, the Sunset Blvd singer slipped into a stunning off-white ensemble and could be seen smiling brightly.
The photo also showed a long string tied on a wall behind Gomez with letters that read, “tying the knot.”
This update from Selena Gomez comes just a few hours after she gave a huge shout-out to her best friend Taylor Swift by posting a video, lip-syncing the lyrics of the Grammy winner’s hit song Father Figure from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
She also gushed over Swift, writing, “does anyone else love a profoundly, clever and smart lyricist or is that just me???”
Selena Gomez’s loving shout-out instantly sparked speculation that she might soon collaborate with Taylor Swift for a brand new song.
However, there’s no confirmed update about the collab buzz.
For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 after meeting each other through the Jonas Brothers.