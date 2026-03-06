Britney Spears breaks silence on shocking DUI arrest

Britney Spears finally broke her silence on her recent DUI arrest that took place on Wednesday, March 4.
The 44-year-old singer’s former personal assistant and longtime friend, Sean Phillips recently confirmed to Good Morning Britain that Spears had given him permission to speak on her behalf.
He began, "All I texted her was: 'Are you OK” and she just said 'I’m OK'. I then asked if I could speak about this and she said: 'Go ahead'".
He went on to add, "She (Spears) is such a great person and we all make mistakes. I makes me feel bad when she suffers such public mistakes."
"I want the world to know she's a great person...We all make mistakes," said Phillips.
The former personal assistant, who worked for the Toxic songstress from 2006 to 2007, elsewhere in the interview said, "She’s the same Britney that I knew in 2003. There is no dissociation with her that I have with her character and personality."
For the unversed, Britney Spears was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence.
She reportedly drove erratically in a harrowing hour-long chase, according to the police.
Moreover, the singer allegedly "showed signs of impairment" and was released the following morning.