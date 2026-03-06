News
Britney Spears’ sons take shocking decision for singer after her DUI arrest

Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston and Jayden James have reportedly given their mom a fresh blow after her DUI arrest.

The singer - who remains in spotlight for her controversial posting on social media, was arrested on Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, over suspicion of drunk driving.

Britney was released within next few hours of her detention, with her first court appearance set for May 4, 2026.

As soon as the news of arrest spread like a wildfire, the Criminal songstress loved ones reportedly reached out to her, including her two sons, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

Despite Britney's team's claims that Sean and Jayden have decided to spend as much time with the singer as possible, inside sources have revealed their real move.

In Rob Shuter's latest Substack, a source has claimed, "They love their mom, but they’re not going to be responsible for her" as its simply not their role.

The insider further revealed that "They’ve already carried a lot growing up."

"They want their mom to be healthy, but they can’t fix this for her," added the tipster.

The source also noted that the Gimme More singer's sons hope that their mother gets help but she has to do it herself.

It is pertinent to mention, after years of estrangement, Jayden has slowly gotten closer to Britney.

While Preston is said to remain in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline most of the time.

The Princess of Pop tied the knot with Kevin in 2004 and they both remained married until 2007. 

