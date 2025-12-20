Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘biggest takeaway’ from ‘Homebound’ after NDTV award win

The ‘Param Sundary’ actress wins NDTV Actor of the Year award 2025 for her outstanding performance in ‘Homebound’

  • By Sidra Khan
Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘biggest takeaway’ from ‘Homebound’ after NDTV award win
Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘biggest takeaway’ from ‘Homebound’ after NDTV award win

In addition to a prestigious accolade, Homebound has also taught Janhvi Kapoor a heartfelt lesson.

On Friday, December 19, NDTV hosted its 2025 Indian of the Year event in New Delhi, during which the Param Sundari actress won an esteemed recognition for her Oscar-nominated film, Homebound.

After winning NDTV Actor of the Year (Female) award, the 28-year-old actress shared a sweet post, opening up about her feelings on bagging the huge honor.

In the heartwarming caption, Janhvi Kapoor revealed the “biggest takeaway” from the film, writing, “@ndtv actor of the year female for Homebound :) my biggest take away from the journey of this very special film is that; to really see people without your own baggage of judgement and to feel truly seen in return is perhaps the greatest gift we are capable of giving and receiving as human beings. And in that spirit…”

Expressing gratitude, she continued, “thank you @ndtv for making me feel seen in my endeavour to try to be a better artist and for my small contribution to what is, was and always will be a piece of my heart - Homebound.”

Praising the film’s director, Neeraj Ghaywan, the Dhadak starlet added, “And best director for the literal best director/ human teddy ever!!! @neeraj.ghaywan These are our first awards for our film in India, so obviously the most special.”

Homebound features the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who aim for a police job that could give them the respect they have always wanted. But as they get closer to their goal, growing struggles start to test their friendship.

The movie – released on September 26, 2025 – stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa, and Chandan K Anand.

Aryan Khan wins Best Debut Director Award, credits Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan wins Best Debut Director Award, credits Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan
Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’
Vicky Kaushal addresses ‘challanges’ after welcoming first kid with Katrina

Vicky Kaushal addresses ‘challanges’ after welcoming first kid with Katrina
Hania Amir posts Asim Azhar’s video with special message of ‘love’

Hania Amir posts Asim Azhar’s video with special message of ‘love’
Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel terminated after launch
Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Radhika Apte makes rare confession about trauma early in her film career

Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death

Esha Deol steps back into work as she grieves late father Dharmendra's death
Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’

Imran Abbas blasts 'Dhurandhar' film: 'A dangerous misuse of cinema’
Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha’s mom makes rare comment on daughter's relation with Zaheer Iqbal
Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

Imran Khan makes grand comeback after 10 years with ‘Happy Patel’ trailer

Popular News

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
an hour ago
Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’

Meesha Shafi, Talwiinder release official music video of duet ‘Sachay Loki’
55 minutes ago
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate
5 hours ago