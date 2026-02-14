Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026

It’s Valentine’s Day, a day of love and romance, and this year, it appears multiple Bollywood couples are ringing in their first Valentine's Day together after tying the knot.
Here are some of the Bollywood celebrity couples embracing fresh starts and genuine togetherness.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got married last year, is celebrating her first Valentine’s Day this year with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. While both often prefer to keep their life private, their love remains in the limelight.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben also marked their first Valentine’s Day as a newlywed couple, who just exchanged marital vows in lavish wedding events last month.
Their couple has won hearts, and this Valentine’s marks a sweet moment in their growing journey together.
Lauren Gottlieb and Tobias Jones
Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb has also marked Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming post, wishing everyone, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day loves. Whether you have a partner or not, are together on this day or not, know that you are loved deeply! Loved from your Gods to your family, your partner and friends, and most importantly from within!"
"Lead with love and every day becomes as beautiful as this day. Sending all my love to you all today and everyday!” Lauren added.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
Another couple, who will be marking their first Valentine's after their wedding, is a highly-popular content creator Prajakta Koli and her hubby Vrishank Khanal. The couple got married on February 25, 2025, and thus, Valentine's Day 2026 holds a special moment for the couple.
Along with these newly-weds couples, other famous and old bollywood celebrity couples are also celebrating Valentine's heartfelt messages and intimate moments with their partners, including Kareena-Saif, Ajay-Kajol, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, and more.