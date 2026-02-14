Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene

News
  • By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
Shahid Kapoor has revealed a concerning detail as his action thriller, O Romeo, hit theatres during Valentine's week.

In a recent interview, the Jab We Met actor shared that he underwent major hip surgery during the filming of a night action sequence.

Discussing his experience, Shahid said, "We had action sequences at night. I had undergone major hip surgery during one such sequence. That was very challenging."

Despite the severity of the situation, the Kabir Singh actor pushed through, maintaining complete professionalism, and returned to the set to ensure the release of the film on time.

Helmed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo marks the 4th collaboration between the actor and the director and has become Shahid's longest film, with a run time of 2 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds.

The film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which follows the story of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.

