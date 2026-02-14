Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’

Kareena Kapoor wished husband Saif Ali Khan Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt wish.
Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a sweet video with her husband on Lover’s Day, both dressed in black as Kapoor stunned in precious yet elegant Tiffany jewelry.
The Jab We Met star wrote, “Always you. Always us. Happy Valentine’s Day (red heart).”
For nearly two decades, Saif and Kareena have been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. Known affectionately as Saifeena, the duo has consistently shown that love doesn’t need to be flashy, it thrives in honesty, friendship, and simple moments.
Speaking in a special Valentine’s Day conversation with Times Entertainment, Saif and Kareena shared how they celebrate the day.
“We don’t plan grand gestures. We watch a movie, stay at home, lounge on the couch, and have a night in with pizza and some great wine or Chinese food," Saif said.
Kareena added, “If we’re together and unhurried, that’s enough celebration." On gifts, Saif revealed, “I like to gift her when it feels right. Not just because the calendar says so.”
Married in 2012, Saif and Kareena are the parents of two sons, Taimur Ali Khan (2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (2021).