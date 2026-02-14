'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'

Laila Majnu franchise is set to expand, as Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor have reunited for its second chapter, titled Heer Ranjha.
The new story vows to continue the emotional legacy of epic romance while reimagining it for contemporary audiences.
Without losing the essence of the original folklore, the upcoming movie aims to offer a cinematic experience.
The title announcement has sparked buzz among the loyal fanbase of Laila Majnu, which remained a cult romance movie even after almost seven years of its release.
Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, producer Ektaa Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth."
"While Laila Majnu found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling," the film producer added.
Moreover, Imtiaz Ali also mirrored the same emotions, highlighting the sentimental continuity between the two films.
Heer Ranjha will be helmed by Sajid Ali, with filming set to begin soon, as per the title reveal video.
The project is presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Preety Ali.
Prompting excitement among fans, Heer Ranjha promises to revive one of the subcontinent's most enduring love legends.