News
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'

Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor are teaming up for another tragic love story, as they reveal the title in a cinematic video

  • By Hania Jamil
Laila Majnu creators reunite to expand universe with Heer Ranjha
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'

Laila Majnu franchise is set to expand, as Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor have reunited for its second chapter, titled Heer Ranjha.

The new story vows to continue the emotional legacy of epic romance while reimagining it for contemporary audiences.

Without losing the essence of the original folklore, the upcoming movie aims to offer a cinematic experience.

The title announcement has sparked buzz among the loyal fanbase of Laila Majnu, which remained a cult romance movie even after almost seven years of its release.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, producer Ektaa Kapoor said, "Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth."

"While Laila Majnu found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling," the film producer added.

Moreover, Imtiaz Ali also mirrored the same emotions, highlighting the sentimental continuity between the two films.

Heer Ranjha will be helmed by Sajid Ali, with filming set to begin soon, as per the title reveal video.

The project is presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Preety Ali.

Prompting excitement among fans, Heer Ranjha promises to revive one of the subcontinent's most enduring love legends.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch

Popular News

GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds

GLP-1 drugs may lead to increased risks of hair loss, study finds
21 minutes ago
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute

Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
30 minutes ago
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for February 2026 announced

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for February 2026 announced
50 minutes ago