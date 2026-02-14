News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar

The 'Mere Hamsafar' star seemingly soft launched her romance with her former beau

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar  

Hania Aamir has continued to break the internet with her witty sense of humour!  

The 29-year-old prominent Pakistani actress, who is currently in the spotlight due to her reunion with ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar, has shared her first post after releasing the prank wedding video.  

On Saturday, February 14, Hania took to her Instagram stories to share the hilarious meme, leaving fans in stitches once again. 

The Anaa starlet shared the photo of Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny's superhit performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, where he stunned fans with his iconic renditions.

In the photo, Puerto Rican rapper let himself be surrounded by the crowd, in which Hania wrote "me" and "universe," who were waiting for him to cheer.

This reference marked a subtle swipe at the critics, who were speculating about her possible marriage with her former boyfriend. 

P.C.: Hania Aamir/Instagram account
P.C.: Hania Aamir/Instagram account 

Earlier this month, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Galaxy Lollywood, claimed that Hania Aamir, who has reportedly rekindled her romance with Asim Azhar, will get married in Ramadan this year. 

Instead of responding to the rumours, the Ishqiya actress dropped a hilarious video clip on her 29th birthday, which sparked intense chaos on the internet.  

Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir
Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush
Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush
Hrithik Roshan reacts to taking over Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to taking over Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3'
Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar reunite on dance floor amid growing marriage buzz
Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar reunite on dance floor amid growing marriage buzz
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin

Popular News

Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links

Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links

37 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance

Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance
an hour ago
Microsoft prepares to build its AI superintelligence, Mustafa Suleyman says

Microsoft prepares to build its AI superintelligence, Mustafa Suleyman says
an hour ago