Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar  

Hania Aamir has continued to break the internet with her witty sense of humour!
The 29-year-old prominent Pakistani actress, who is currently in the spotlight due to her reunion with ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar, has shared her first post after releasing the prank wedding video.
On Saturday, February 14, Hania took to her Instagram stories to share the hilarious meme, leaving fans in stitches once again.
The Anaa starlet shared the photo of Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny's superhit performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, where he stunned fans with his iconic renditions.
In the photo, Puerto Rican rapper let himself be surrounded by the crowd, in which Hania wrote "me" and "universe," who were waiting for him to cheer.
This reference marked a subtle swipe at the critics, who were speculating about her possible marriage with her former boyfriend.
Earlier this month, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Galaxy Lollywood, claimed that Hania Aamir, who has reportedly rekindled her romance with Asim Azhar, will get married in Ramadan this year.
Instead of responding to the rumours, the Ishqiya actress dropped a hilarious video clip on her 29th birthday, which sparked intense chaos on the internet.