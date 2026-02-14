Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh 

News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Ranbir Kapoor has celebrated a new career milestone after declaring Ranveer Singh as "best villain" in recent years.

On Valentine’s Day, Ranbir Kapoor shared his secretive morning routine while promoting his ARKS lifestyle brand, which he launched in 2025. 

The Animal actor marked the first anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS with an intimate celebration at the brand’s Bandra store in Mumbai, turning February 14 into a milestone moment for his entrepreneurial journey. 

For those unaware, the name ARKS initially sparked curiosity, with many speculating it stood for "A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe" or "Ranbir Kapoor Studio."

While promoting his new interview, he also offered a glimpse into his private life, saying, "I kiss my wife. I rush down to my daughter Raha's room. I rush down to my daughter Raha’s room. I try to steal some cuddles, but she is usually very restless in the morning. I have black coffee, plan my day and eat my breakfast."

During the conversation, he also showered praise on Ranveer Singh’s new high-profile film, Dhruandhar.

The actor, who portrayed the role of a spoilt brat in Animal, declared the Band Baaja Baaraat star as the "best villain in recent times" after his action-packed film created history at the box office.

It is important to note that Dhurandhar was released in December last year, and its second part will hit the big screens in March this year.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie, Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt. 

