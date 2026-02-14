News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Wahaj Ali is gearing up to share the screen for the first time with superstar Mahira Khan

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali is soaking in some precious time with his daughter during what appears to be a serene mountain gateway.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, February 14, the Tere Bin starlet shared a heartwarming video with his daughter Amirah Wahaj.

In the adorable clip, Wahaj is seen strolling through the scenic hills alongside his little princess, holding her close as the father-daughter duo spend some quality time together.


The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Love you more each day, sunshine."

Shortly after the Sun Mere Dil actor posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with sweet remarks.

On fan wrote, "MashaAllah beautiful girl! Stay happy and blessed always," while another chimed in, "MashaALLAH. May ALLAH protect our cutest little Amirah from all the evil eyes Ameen."

A third user shared a heartfelt prayer, writing, "May God protect this beautiful bond."

For those unaware, Wahaj tied the knot with the love of her life, Sana Farooq on March 3, 2016 and welcomed their daughter Amirah in 2017.

On the work front, Wahaj is gearing up to share the screen for the first time with superstar Mahira Khan in the highly anticipated drama Mitti De Baway, which will air on Green Entertainment.

