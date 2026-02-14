Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message

Maya Ali has called for the freedom of Imran Khan in an emotional social media update.
The Teefa in Trouble actress highlighted the former prime minister's humanitarian acts while sharing that now he is not even receiving "basic human necessities".
Posting a carousel of screenshots related to Imran, Maya penned in the caption, "The man who dreamed of a "NAYA PAKISTAN" is today losing his eyesight. The one who always put humanity and his people first is now being denied even basic human necessities."
"We are not asking for privilege, only for humanity and justice for our leader, our KAPTAAN. Give him his freedom, give him proper medical care and give him the dignity and basic rights that belong to every human being. No one should be denied compassion when their health and humanity are at stake…," the 36-year-old noted.
She concluded the caption with the hashtag, "#FreeMyLeader".
One of the pictures in the Instagram post highlighted Imran Khan's deteriorating health in jail, including an image which showed that he has lost 85 per cent vision in his right eye allegedly due to being denied timely treatment and medical attention.
In the post, it was also underscored that the 73-year-old is not receiving regular blood tests despite multiple requests, and has not seen a dentist in the past two and a half years.
Maya also posted a screenshot of Aleema Khanum, Imran Khan's sister, where she revealed that their lawyers did not receive a Supreme Court order, which could've allowed Imran to be transported to Shifa International Hospital for emergency treatment.
This was due to the unavailability of the Chief Justice, who "departed on an urgent tour in Punjab".
Imran Khan faced a number of charges when he was removed from power, and after being detained for some hours in May 2023, he was arrested again in August 2023 on corruption charges.
He has been in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 and has remained there in solitary confinement for around two years and four months, as per Barrister Salman Safdar's report, who was appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) as amicus curiae and conducted a two-hour interview with Khan on February 10.