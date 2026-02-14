Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Fresh threats targeting Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty have sent shockwaves through the film industry.

As per the Hindustan Times, the Dhurandhar star got a ransom threat via a voice note on Tuesday.

On Friday, a new threat reportedly targeted Ranveer Singh’s staff and mentioned filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

This follows shots fired outside Shetty’s Mumbai home on February 1, though a source confirms his staff has not been threatened in the latest message.

The voice note reportedly stated, “We have details of every manager and every person who works with you... We won’t say anything to you directly. We will start targeting the people who work under you. We will kill your entire staff.”

The authenticity of the new audio threat is being investigated by the Mumbai Police, reported India TV.

On Wednesday, Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, received a threatening email allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Police have registered a case and are tracing its origin, while noting more celebrities could be targeted if complaints are filed.

Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit showed support, “If such incidents are not stopped, it will be bad, and will not be restricted only to the film industry.”

Sanjay Gupta, known for Shootout at Wadala (2013) direction also shared, “We are not in the ’90s, nor is that time coming back. In this AI age, the police force has never been better. The film industry remains targeted because nothing else creates more headlines than Bollywood.”

