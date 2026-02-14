News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release

‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein,’ starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, set to release on Eid ul Fitr

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Main’ release
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Main’ release

Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat showed mutual admiration ahead of the Aag Lagay Basti Mein release.

The Bin Roye actress has begun promotions for her upcoming Eid blockbuster Aag Lagay Basti Mein after its first trailer was dropped earlier this week.

The promising trailer of the movie gained widespread attention. Numerous Lollywood celebrities have shown their love and support for the new project and its star-studded cast.

Mehwish Hayat also shared the trailer of the movie on her Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for the lead actors of the movie, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress wrote, “Looks soovo goood! Can't wait for this one!!! All the best @mustafafahad 26 @mahirahkhan and the entire team of 'Aag lage basti mein.'"

The Raees starlet reshared the story on her social media account and praised the Actor In Law star while extending her best wishes for her new project.

The Legends of Mula Jatt starlet said, “Ayyy! Thank you, Mehwish (red heart). Next up is You and as per usual, you will kill it.”

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release

Hayat is all set to make a comeback on television after almost a decade with the dark and intense drama series Dayyan, all set to premiere on February 24.

Meanwhile, Aag Lgay Basti Mein, starring Fahad Mustafa, Javaid Sheikh, and Tabish Hashmi, is all set to hit the cinemas in March on this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Sunny Deol shares honest take on years of challenges in film industry
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Hania Aamir shares intimate wedding video with Asim Azhar: Watch
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Arijit Singh drops first independent song after shocking playback retirement
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir
Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir
Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush
Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush
Hrithik Roshan reacts to taking over Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to taking over Ranveer Singh's role in 'Don 3'
Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar reunite on dance floor amid growing marriage buzz
Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar reunite on dance floor amid growing marriage buzz
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah marks birthday with intimate celebration alongside Hamza Amin
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira drops gushing tribute for actor as ‘O' Romeo’ releases
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'
Saba Qamar drops bombshell cryptic warning: 'Be prepared'
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai
Rohit Shetty breaks cover after disturbing firing incident in Mumbai

Popular News

Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’

Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
47 minutes ago
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
2 hours ago
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis

Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
3 hours ago