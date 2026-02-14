Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release

Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat showed mutual admiration ahead of the Aag Lagay Basti Mein release.
The Bin Roye actress has begun promotions for her upcoming Eid blockbuster Aag Lagay Basti Mein after its first trailer was dropped earlier this week.
The promising trailer of the movie gained widespread attention. Numerous Lollywood celebrities have shown their love and support for the new project and its star-studded cast.
Mehwish Hayat also shared the trailer of the movie on her Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for the lead actors of the movie, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa.
Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress wrote, “Looks soovo goood! Can't wait for this one!!! All the best @mustafafahad 26 @mahirahkhan and the entire team of 'Aag lage basti mein.'"
The Raees starlet reshared the story on her social media account and praised the Actor In Law star while extending her best wishes for her new project.
The Legends of Mula Jatt starlet said, “Ayyy! Thank you, Mehwish (red heart). Next up is You and as per usual, you will kill it.”
Hayat is all set to make a comeback on television after almost a decade with the dark and intense drama series Dayyan, all set to premiere on February 24.
Meanwhile, Aag Lgay Basti Mein, starring Fahad Mustafa, Javaid Sheikh, and Tabish Hashmi, is all set to hit the cinemas in March on this Eid-ul-Fitr.