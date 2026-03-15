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  • By Sidra Khan
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John Alford, 'London's Burning' star convicted of teen assault, found dead at 54

Convicted British actor John Alford, best known for his role in 'London's Burning', passes away at the age of 54

  • By Sidra Khan
John Alford, Londons Burning star convicted of teen assault, found dead at 54
John Alford, 'London's Burning' star convicted of teen assault, found dead at 54

John Alford has breathed his last.

On Sunday, March 15, Page Six reported that the British actor, convicted of sexually assaulting teen girls, has died at the age of 54.

As per the report, the London's Burning actor was found dead in his prison cell and no cause of death has yet been revealed.

Speaking to the BBC, a Prison Service spokesperson shared that Alford - whose real name was John James Shannon - "died in prison on 13 March 2026. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

About John Alford:

Born on October 30, 1971, John Alford was a British actor, singer, convicted child sex offender and drug dealer.

John Alford TV series:

The late British actor, who began his career in acting as a child star in the ITV sitcom Now and Then, appeared in multiple hit TV series.

He was famous for playing Robbie Wright in the 1980s BBC series Grange Hill, and Billy Ray in the 1990s ITV series London's Burning.

During his career, Alford also received three Top 30 hits on the UK singles chart in 1996.

John Alford conviction:

After his career hit a snag, John Alford, in 1999 was convicted of supplying drugs to undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood and had to spend nine months in prison.

In 2018, the actor pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a police officer and guilty to a charge of criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Camden Council.

Moreover, in July 2024, Alford was charged with sexually assaulting two teenage girls two years prior.

While he denied any wrongdoing, the English actor was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl at a house in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, last September.

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