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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Oscars 2026: 5 surprising contenders who might bag Academy Award this year

Here are five potential upsets that may shake Oscars 2026, slated to occur in this week

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Oscars 2026: 5 surprising contenders who might bag Academy Award this year

Oscars 2026: 5 surprising contenders who might bag Academy Award this year

The Oscars 2026 are just over the horizon, and while frontrunners are dominating predictions, history shows the Academy always comes up with plenty of surprises.

Here are five potential upsets that may shake Oscars 2026, slated to occur on March 15.

Best picture shock – The Last Horizon or Silent Echoes

Although Galactic Empire and Whispers of Time captured tremendous attention and touched the new heights of popularity, smaller films like The Last Horizon or Silent Echoes are likely to triumph.

The emotional storytelling and critical acclaim may influence voters seeking for mind-blowing narratives over the box-office hits.

Best actor – Leo Martinez or Ravi Singh

While Daniel Stone (Galactic Empire )is expected to take the crown, a breakthrough performance by Leo Martinez in The Last Horizon or Ravi Singh in Silent Echoes may also surprise the Academy.

Best Actress – Anya Patel or Sophia Torres

Although Clara Johnson (Whispers of Time) is most widely expected to win, Anya Patel (Silent Echoes) or Sophia Torres (Luminous Sky) may also lead towards victory, particularly if voters favour nuanced performances over star power.

Best animated feature – Mystic Tales

While Super Mario Galaxy Adventure is the frontrunner, critically acclaimed indie animation such as Mystic Tales could upset expectations due to impressive visuals and storytelling.

Technical categories – editing & cinematography

Surprises usually come in cinematography and editing. Some films such as Silent Echoes and The Last Horizon could claim awards over blockbusters, creativity, rewarding accuracy, and technical mastery.

With the 98th Academy Awards ceremony set to kick-off within a few days, viewers can expect at least one twist that will leave fans around the globe buzzing about surprises. 

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