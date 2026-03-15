Zendaya accidentally confirms secret marriage rumours with Tom Holland? 

Zendaya has accidentally revealed a major hint about her secret marriage to her fiancé, Tom Holland.
The Euphoria starlet last week made headlines after a leaked wedding snap circulated on social media, sparking non-stop buzz among fans about her possible marriage with the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor.
Now, Zendaya crashed a wedding in Las Vegas as she was promoting her new movie, The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson in the leading role.
During the wedding, the Dune 2 starlet accidentally revealed her "last name" as she signed the wedding documents as a legal witness to the couple.
While Tom Holland continued to debunk the marriage rumours, he has been making public appearances without wearing his wedding rings.
Their secret marriage drama emerged after Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed that the couple, who got engaged in January last year, claimed that they are already married, teasing, "You missed it."
Apart from Law Roach’s confession, the Challengers star actress was also spotted wearing a wedding band during the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony on March 12th, 2026.