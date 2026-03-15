Bhad Bhabie dead after intense backlash over tragic cancer update?

Bhad Bhabie has once again begun making headlines!
Just two weeks ago, the 22-year-old American rapper took to her official X account to share an upsetting update about her ongoing cancer battle, noting that she has received a "bad news" from her doctor.
Now, a viral claim has begun making rounds online, suggesting that the Gucci Flip Flop rapper has died after her fight against the deadly disease.
On social media, some users incorrectly assumed that Bhad Bhabie had passed away after she shared updates about her cancer treatment.
However, the claims are unverified and there's no credible source or news outlet update to confirm the rapper's rumored death.
Notably, in her February 28 update, the Get Me Like rapper shared, “Bad news from my doctor yesterday, god has the last say so not my cancer."
While the statement garnered some positive comments from fans, most of the users slammed Bhad Bhabie over the tragic news.
One of the users criticized, "Stop being an awful person maybe he wouldn't do this to you."
Another slammed, "God gave you that cancer because of how you live your life, and he never makes mistakes, God is good all the time."
"Surely it didn't come from the lifetime of bhad decisions you've made?" blasted a third.
For those unversed, Bhad Bhabie first revealed her cancer diagnosis back in November 2024 when fans noticed her unusually thin appearance and began criticizing her.