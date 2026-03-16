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  • By Salima Bhutto
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‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Here's a list of top 5 Best Picture nominations for the 2026 Oscars, set to take place on March 15

  • By Salima Bhutto
‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026
‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

The Oscars 2026 is just a few hours away, and the competition is already heating up.

Many movies had ruled 2025 and captivated audiences worldwide but only few were shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ famous category i.e. Best Picture films.

From Sinners to Marty Supreme, here's a list of the top 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026, showcasing the blockbuster hits that made hefty profit as well:

1. F1

‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Made on a budget of approximately $200 million to $300 million, the sports drama earned $633.4 million worldwide.

Starring Brad Pitt as a Formula One (F1) racing driver, the movie not only became the ninth highest-grossing film of 2025 but was also the highest-grossing film of Pitt's career.

2. Sinners

‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Made on a budget reported to be roughly $90 million, the horror film made $369.3 million.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, the movie is set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, where the twins who are criminals return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South, and soon confront a supernatural evil.

The movie which earned many nominations, including 16 Oscar nods, has so far won big at the Critics' Choice, Golden Globes, and Actor Awards.

3. Marty Supreme

‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Made on a budget of $60 million to $70 million, the Timothée Chalamet starrer earned $274.4 million at the box office.

It’s worth mentioning here that the sports comedy-drama film is also the most expensive film in A24's history.

Set in the 1950s, the movie stars the French American actor as table tennis player Marty Mauser which is loosely based on Marty Reisman.

Named one of the top ten films of the year, the movie follows his quest to become the world champion.

4. One Battle After Another

‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

The Paul Thomas Anderson directional movie does not have a specific number when it comes to budget.

Some reports suggest that it had a budget of around $130 million or $140 million and some reports indicated that it was up to $175 million.

The black comedy action-thriller movie has so far earned $209.3 million at the box office.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall, the story follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle upon getting pursued by a corrupt military officer.

5. Hamnet

‘Sinners’ to ‘Marty Supreme’: 5 highest-grossing Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2026

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the historical drama was made on a budget of approximately $30 to $35 million.

The movie, which was shot at seven remarkable real-life locations, made $96.3 million at the box office.

The film showcases the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway who cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

The movie stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in the leading role, alongside Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and Noah Jupe in supporting roles.

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