Nicole Kidman lights up pre-Oscars party after revealing secret Met Gala date 

Nicole Kidman has brought her two daughters, Sunday and Faith, to a pre-Oscars party after revealing her secret Met Gala companion.
The Babygirl actress made a rare appearance alongside her two girls, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Keith Urban, at Chanel's pre-Oscars dinner on Saturday, March 14.
For the glitzy gala, Kidman and her daughters coordinated in Chanel looks, with the actress modelling a white skirt suit with several patch ladybug accents.
While her fashionista daughter was seen following in her mother’s footsteps, she opted for a white blazer with red and black trim, alongside a pair of light-wash jeans.
And for Sunday's part, she stepped out in a cream-colored sleeveless sweater that flashed her midriff.
This appearance came shortly after Nicole Kidman lifted a lid from her mystery companion, who will walk in at the 2026 Met Gala ceremony in May this year.
Speaking with the Las Culturistas podcast, the Oscar-winning actress said, “My daughter Sunday will be coming.”
“She's actually just walked the Dior show. Yeah, she's flying back from Paris now,” Kidman told the outlet.
This revelation she made months after she finalised her separation with her ex-partner, Keith Urban, with whom she announced the separation in September last year.