Bruno Salomone passes away at 55: Actor's shocking cause of death revealed 

The French entertainment industry’s big name, Bruno Salomone, has tragically died at the age of 55!
On Sunday, March 15, the deceased actor and comedian’s agent, Laurent Grégoire, confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking statement on his family’s behalf.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Bruno Salomone. He succumbed to a long illness on Sunday, March 15," he stated.
AFP reported that Salomone was suffering from an undisclosed form of chronic illness, due to which he died at the age of 55.
The late actor began his acting career when he initially participated as a humorist on the television competition "Graine de Star," which he won in 1996.
After winning the reality television show, he became a key member of the comedy troupe Nous Ç Nous, alongside notable figures such as Éric Collado, Emmanuel Joucla, Éric Massot, and Jean Dujardin.
He also gained recognition after he lent his voice to various animated characters, including the villain in "Les Indestructibles," and provided the voice for Jolly Jumper in James Huth’s "Lucky Luke."
Bruno Salomone was also known for his iconic voiceover work in the popular game show "Burger Quiz."
So far, the deceased actor’s family has yet to announce the details of his funeral.