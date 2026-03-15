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  • By Sidra Khan
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Harry Styles reignites debate on his sexuality after jaw-dropping 'SNL' kiss

The former One Direction star drops jaws by kissing 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Ben Marshall in latest show

  • By Sidra Khan
Harry Styles reignites debate on his sexuality after jaw-dropping SNL kiss
Harry Styles reignites debate on his sexuality after jaw-dropping 'SNL' kiss

With his shocking new move, Harry Styles has reignited his shocking sexuality drama.

On the March 14 show of Saturday Night Live, the Night Changes hitmaker made a headline-making appearance as he served as both host and musical guest.

During the episode, the former One Direction star - who marked his attendance on the show to promote his recently released fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally - dropped the audience's jaws with his eye-popping move.

The English singer, who has long been accused of queerbaiting, addressed the allegations by kissing the SNL cast member Ben Marshall.

Styles' shocking move instantly went viral, reigniting the debate on his sexuality, with "Is Harry Styles gay?" trending on internet.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner has long been speculated to be a gay. However, the singer has never publicly labelled his sexuality and prefers not to explain his private life.

"I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it," Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend told Rolling Stone in August 2022, suggesting that he is exploring his sexuality.

It is worth mentioning that Harry Styles has historically been linked to women, but he is a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community, sparking rumors that he is bisexual.

Harry Styles released his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, on March 6, 2026.

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