Jim Carrey ‘cloning controversy’ takes major turn as cosmetologist breaks silence

Jim Carrey’s new, unrecognizable face is raising eyebrows, as experts suggest the Hollywood star may have turned to hyaluronic acid fillers or volumizing procedures.
On Friday, February 27, The Mask star ignited the rumours of cosmetic procedures with his unrecognizable appearance at the 2026 César Awards.
As per Radaronline, the Triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian disclosed the changes in Carrey's face.
The surgeon analyzed Carrey’s face by comparing current awards show images with those from 2024, identifying key anatomical areas.
His forehead and brow area are "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration."
He revealed that Carrey's eye area "shows mild hollowing and some skin laxity consistent with age," however, the doctor didn't find evidence of a blepharoplasty.
Dr. Hovsepian noted, "If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning."
At his midface and cheek area, Dr. Hovsepian found "the most noticeable shift" in Carrey's look.
"Compared to earlier images, there seems to be slightly increased fullness" in the cheek area, which occurred due to mild hyaluronic acid filler or temporary post-treatment swelling if volumizing treatments were recent.
The plastic surgery pro also highlighted, "The male midface is ideally flatter and more structural. When fullness increases here, it can soften masculine definition."
Sharing the details on Carrey’s lower face, Dr. Hovsepian said he had done "some softening along the jawline relative to his earlier appearances."
Dr. Hovsepian also pointed out that this is "extremely common with aging."
Carrey faced backlash for looking like actor Mickey Rourke, whose face has changed radically due to numerous plastic surgery procedures.
Dr. Hovsepian said that he didn't see any evidence of "something 'gone wrong,'" explaining that "I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions.”
To note, after a long hiatus following his ’90s and early 2000s stardom, Carrey returned as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) and its 2022 and 2024 sequels.