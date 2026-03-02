News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Is there 'Industry' Season 5? Here's what we know

'Industry' Season 4 finally wrapped up with eight episodes on HBO

  • By Salima Bhutto
Is there Industry Season 5? Heres what we know
Is there 'Industry' Season 5? Here's what we know

Industry Season 4 has finally concluded on HBO and there are speculations if there will be a Season 5.

The financial thriller drama wrapped on March 1, with Harper and Yasmin, the main characters, being at odds with each other as the latter has become powerful in her own right. While Harper has achieved success but at a great personal cost.

Before it ended, the makers of the hit drama already announced another season of Industry as creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay confirmed via statement.

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” the makers stated.

They went on to say, “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of ‘Industry’ and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO."

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high,” said the duo, adding, “Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party."

The official plot details and the cast for Industry Season 5 are yet to be revealed, however, most of the show's actors are expected to reprise their roles for the next installment.    

Justin Bieber’s mom pens heartfelt birthday message: 'You’ve lived in my heart'
Justin Bieber’s mom pens heartfelt birthday message: 'You’ve lived in my heart'
Timothee Chalamet ditches Kylie Jenner as his Actor Awards red carpet date
Timothee Chalamet ditches Kylie Jenner as his Actor Awards red carpet date
Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards
Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star

Popular News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming
an hour ago
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

2 hours ago
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

12 hours ago