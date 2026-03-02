Is there 'Industry' Season 5? Here's what we know

Industry Season 4 has finally concluded on HBO and there are speculations if there will be a Season 5.
The financial thriller drama wrapped on March 1, with Harper and Yasmin, the main characters, being at odds with each other as the latter has become powerful in her own right. While Harper has achieved success but at a great personal cost.
Before it ended, the makers of the hit drama already announced another season of Industry as creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay confirmed via statement.
“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” the makers stated.
They went on to say, “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of ‘Industry’ and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO."
“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high,” said the duo, adding, “Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party."
The official plot details and the cast for Industry Season 5 are yet to be revealed, however, most of the show's actors are expected to reprise their roles for the next installment.