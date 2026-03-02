Owen Cooper makes history as youngest actor to win major award

Owen Cooper recently made history as the youngest actor to win major award at the 2026 Actor Awards.
For the unversed, Cooper won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Adolescence at the Actor Awards at The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, on Sunday night, March 1, 2026.
The 16-year-old actor became the youngest individual winner in the history of the ceremony, breaking the record previously held by Kate Winslet who was 20 when she won for Sense and Sensibility.
The win completes his major win this season for his debut role as Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old murder suspect in the Netflix series.
Last September, he became the youngest male actor ever to win a Primetime Emmy, earning the gong for a supporting role in a limited series or anthology.
That honour made him the second-youngest Golden Globe winner in history, after The Champ actor Ricky Schroder, who was nine when he won new star of the year in 1980.
On the professional front, Owen Cooper recently starred as Young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights, released on February 13, 2026.