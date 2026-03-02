Justin Bieber’s mom pens heartfelt birthday message: 'You’ve lived in my heart'

Justin Bieber celebrated his 32nd birthday with heartfelt wishes from his mother, Pattie Mallette, who called him ‘my greatest lesson in love’ in a touching tribute.
The Baby singer’s mom Pattie Mallette marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute.
Sharing the carousel of Justin’s throughout the years, Mallette penned the caption, "32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since."
"I know who you are. I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will," she continued.
Bieber’s mom added "There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me."
"Praying this year is full of clarity, confidence, redemption, a deeper sense of who you are, and God’s direction and favor over your life. Happy 32nd birthday I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always," Mallette expressed.
“Mallette welcomed Justin in 1994 with her now-ex, Jeremy Bieber, who is also dad to four other children from past relationships and his marriage to Chelsey Bieber.