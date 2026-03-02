News
Timothee Chalamet ditches Kylie Jenner as his Actor Awards red carpet date

Timothee Chalamet recently ditched Kylie Jenner as his date at the red-carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards.

The French American actor, who was nominated for best actor at the awards show for his role in Marty Supreme, attended the star-studded event with his mother Nicole Flender.

Dressed a black and white Prada suit, the 30-year-old actor attended the event without his 28-year-old beauty mogul girlfriend.

The actor even posted three different pictures with his mother from different award functions on his Instagram Story, on March 2, 2026.

For the unversed, the Dune actor’s mother had attended plenty of red-carpet events with her son, including the Marty Supreme premiere, the 2025 Academy Awards, and the 2025 SAG Awards.

As for the couple, Chalamet and Jenner have been romantically linked since April 2023 but didn't make their red-carpet debut as a couple until May 2025.

They attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy last year as a couple.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have gotten "serious" in the relationship and that they have "talked about getting engaged this year”.

The Wonka actor has also met the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s two children, 7-year-old daughter Stormi and 3-year-old son Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The same goes for the reality TV star’s famous family, whom the source described as “really embraced” the A Complete Unknown actor.

