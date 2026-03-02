Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards

Harrison Ford recently won hearts with his emotional speech he delivered during the Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards.
On Sunday, March 1, the 32nd Actor Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, honoured the 83-year-old actor with SAG-AFTRA's annual Life Achievement Award.
Ford, who accepted the honourary award from his friend and actor Woody Harrelson, began his speech, saying, "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it."
During his eight-minute-long speech, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star went on to say, "Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong.
According to Captain America: Brave New World performer, he is indeed a lucky guy.
In the end of his speech, Harrison Ford expressed his gratitude, saying. "I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it."
According to the legendary actor, he thanked the SAG-AFTRA for honouring him with this prize.