News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards

Harrison Ford delivered an eight-minute-long speech 32nd Actor Awards

  • By Salima Bhutto
Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards
Harrison Ford steals hearts with tearful speech at 2026 Actor Awards

Harrison Ford recently won hearts with his emotional speech he delivered during the Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards.

On Sunday, March 1, the 32nd Actor Awards, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, honoured the 83-year-old actor with SAG-AFTRA's annual Life Achievement Award.

Ford, who accepted the honourary award from his friend and actor Woody Harrelson, began his speech, saying, "Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it."

During his eight-minute-long speech, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star went on to say, "Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong.

According to Captain America: Brave New World performer, he is indeed a lucky guy.

In the end of his speech, Harrison Ford expressed his gratitude, saying. "I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinary beautiful wife Calista and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it."

According to the legendary actor, he thanked the SAG-AFTRA for honouring him with this prize.

Timothee Chalamet ditches Kylie Jenner as his Actor Awards red carpet date
Timothee Chalamet ditches Kylie Jenner as his Actor Awards red carpet date
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards

Popular News

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

20 minutes ago
King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

10 hours ago
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump

Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
12 hours ago