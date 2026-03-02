Olivia Dean reveals untold story after winning big at 2026 BRIT Awards  

Olivia Dean has shared an untold story after winning big at the 2026 BRIT Awards ceremony.
The 26-year-old British singer created history at the high-profile awards gala, which took place on Sunday, February 28th, at Manchester's Co-op Live, where she won four accolades for her exceptional contributions in the music industry.
Shortly after the prestigious event, the Deja Vu crooner turned to her Instagram account on Monday, March 2nd, to reveal the untold story behind her noticeable triumph.
"I went to the @brits ten years ago as a student and last night I left with 4 awards, anything is possible, thank you for listening, I am forever grateful and full of love," Dean emotionally penned.
She continued extending her appreciation as she stated, "Thank you to my dream team!!! shot by @lolamansell hair by @sophie_jane_anderson makeup by @celiaburtonmakeup styled by @simonebeyene."
For those unaware, Olivia Dean – who reportedly was crowned as the UK's new pop queen – scooped four gongs, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Artist.
The So Easy hitmaker won these accolades due to her record-breaking musical collection, The Art Of Loving, which she released on September 26, 2025.
She also cleaned swept the 2026 Grammys awards in January by securing the Best New Artist trophy.