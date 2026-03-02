Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event

Michael B. Jordan had a triumphant night at the 2026 Actor Awards, taking home top honors at the star-studded ceremony that also celebrated standout performances from Catherine O’Hara, Keri Russell, and other Hollywood big names.
On Sunday, March 1, Kristen Bell hosted the 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, which streamed live on Netflix from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
This was the first year the annual award show went by the Actor Awards instead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a.k.a. the SAG Awards.
During the ceremony, Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award from Woody Harrelson, joining past honorees like Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, and Robert De Niro.
Here’s a complete list of Actor Awards 2026:
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton - Sinners
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A’zion - Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners - WINNER
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower - Severance
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Keri Russell - The Diplomat - WINNER
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio - WINNER
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt - WINNER
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio - WINNER
Stunts
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - WINNER
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us - WINNER
Squid Game
Stranger Things