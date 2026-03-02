News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event

Kristen Bell hosted the 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA on March 1

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event
Actor Awards 2026: Michael B. Jordan outshines Timothée Chalamet at prestigious event

Michael B. Jordan had a triumphant night at the 2026 Actor Awards, taking home top honors at the star-studded ceremony that also celebrated standout performances from Catherine O’Hara, Keri Russell, and other Hollywood big names.

On Sunday, March 1, Kristen Bell hosted the 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, which streamed live on Netflix from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

This was the first year the annual award show went by the Actor Awards instead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a.k.a. the SAG Awards.

During the ceremony, Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award from Woody Harrelson, joining past honorees like Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, and Robert De Niro.

Here’s a complete list of Actor Awards 2026:

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners - WINNER

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton - Sinners

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion - Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan - Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper - Adolescence - WINNER

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower - Severance

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Keri Russell - The Diplomat - WINNER

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen - The Studio - WINNER

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio - WINNER

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio - WINNER

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - WINNER

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us - WINNER

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumors intensify after close pal bold confession
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Olivia Rodrigo fuels dating rumours after new outing with mystery man
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Watch Cardi B's wild move to stop fans from fighting mid-concert
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put 'co-parenting' issues aside for big reason
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy gives final verdict on playing Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Dua Lipa brings wild energy to BRIT Awards stage with surprise collaboration
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
Kim Kardashian copies rival Taylor Swift's showgirl glam for new movie, fans react
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
'Priscilla' to 'Wuthering Heights': How Jacob Elordi becomes Hollywood's big star
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Gracie Abrams shares sweet message after losing at 2026 BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Kelly Osbourne addresses 'cruel' abuse after honouring Ozzy at BRIT Awards
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
Bhad Bhabie's tragic cancer update sparks brutal backlash: 'Count your days'
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?
How Olivia Dean’s BRIT Awards big moment overshadowed by censorship storm?

Popular News

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

King Charles to 'cut ties' with Prince Harry amid Andrew's growing drama

8 hours ago
Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump

Team USA hockey, Connor Storrie scores big laugh at SNL with jab at Trump
10 hours ago
King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

King Charles meets key figure at Sandringham after publicly snubbing Andrew

12 hours ago