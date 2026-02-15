News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham’s sister makes unexpected move in ongoing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham gets a special treaty from sister Harper

  • By Salima Bhutto
Brooklyn Beckham’s sister makes unexpected move in ongoing family feud
Brooklyn Beckham’s sister makes unexpected move in ongoing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s sister Harper Beckham made an unexpected move in an ongoing family feud after the eldest brother made a shocking confession about family members in January 2026.

For the unversed, the Beckham family’s eldest son, as per previous sources, was said to be "struggling" to stay close to his little sister post-family confession.

However, now, it seems Harper has offered a direct message to her eldest brother in a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

Brooklyn Beckham gets a special treaty from sister Harper
Brooklyn Beckham gets a special treaty from sister Harper

On Saturday, Valentine's Day, she shared a snap of herself alongside Brooklyn and her other siblings Romeo and Cruz, which was reposted by Romeo.

The post was captioned, "I love you all so much, words can't describe it."

The post came hours after she also paid tribute to her parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Last month, Brooklyn Beckham became the center of attention after confirming the longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram.

On January 12, he claimed how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.

Moreover, prior to his open confession, the 26-year-old son reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers.

Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute
Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil
Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links

Popular News

Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release

Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release

6 minutes ago
Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
2 hours ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago