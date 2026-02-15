Brooklyn Beckham’s sister makes unexpected move in ongoing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s sister Harper Beckham made an unexpected move in an ongoing family feud after the eldest brother made a shocking confession about family members in January 2026.
For the unversed, the Beckham family’s eldest son, as per previous sources, was said to be "struggling" to stay close to his little sister post-family confession.
However, now, it seems Harper has offered a direct message to her eldest brother in a series of posts on her Instagram Story.
On Saturday, Valentine's Day, she shared a snap of herself alongside Brooklyn and her other siblings Romeo and Cruz, which was reposted by Romeo.
The post was captioned, "I love you all so much, words can't describe it."
The post came hours after she also paid tribute to her parents, Victoria and David Beckham.
Last month, Brooklyn Beckham became the center of attention after confirming the longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram.
On January 12, he claimed how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.
Moreover, prior to his open confession, the 26-year-old son reportedly sent his parents a legal "desist" letter, informing them they could only speak to him and his wife via lawyers.