Snoop Dogg wins hearts with generous act at Italy's 2026 Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg has made a generous move at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
The Young, Wild & Free hitmaker has given a family five tickets for the ongoing gaming series, per People.
Dogg, who recently revealed the heartbreaking loss of his grandchild, showed the act of kindness after the family helped him out.
The American rapper paid back some goodwill with a very special thank you to a family of five who reportedly gave some money while ordering food at the Italian restaurant, Cronox.
Notably, the restaurant owner’s daughter, Sofia Valmadre, told NBC and Reuters that the Sweat singer ordered a cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken nuggets and French fries.
However, when he was asked to swipe his card, it showed an error.
This quick financial need forced him to borrow money from his family, as he offered them Olympic tickets.
"He sent his staff to take it and pay, but they couldn’t pay. I don’t know why; it wasn’t going. So my mother told him that it was okay [to take the food] without paying. Today, he sent us five tickets to see the final," Sofia told the outlet.
For those unaware, Snoop Dogg is currently in Italy, serving as a special correspondent for NBC to cover the 2026 Winter Olympics series.