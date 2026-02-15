Olly Murs melts hearts honoring Caroline Flack on 6th death anniversary

The famous singer Olly Murs paid a heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack on her sixth death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the That Girl crooner shared a photo of him hugging Caroline during downtime for The X Factor filming, which they hosted together for one series in 2015.
The Troublemaker singer penned down, "6 years and it still feels strange you’re not here," wrote Olly. "This photo was the first time we met in Birmingham 2011 and after about 5mins in a room we just clicked straight away! We walked out already laughing and giggling together. I miss those moments caz x thinking of ya family today."
Caroline committed suicide in 2020 on February 15 after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton in 2019.
The 40–year-old was accused of assaulting her boyfriend following a row at her flat. Coroner Mary Hassell discovered that Caroline took her own life as she was aware that she was prosecuted and could not face the press coverage.
In 2025, a two part Disney documentary offered an insight into the last months of Caroline’s life.
The documentary showed texts from Caroline to friends in her final days. One read, “I don’t see any way out of this” and another says, “I’m having a big panic attack”.
In another voice note, Caroline stated, “I think I should make a documentary about all of this, what do you think?”
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had advised Caroline to get a caution after an incident with her boyfriend but this was overturned when the Met Police who instead charged her with assault by beating.