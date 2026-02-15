News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa pens Valentine's Day note for Aimee Auguilar after dad's heartbreak

The 'Young, Wild & Free' has been romantically linked with Aimee Auguiler since 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2024

  • By Hania Jamil
Wiz Khalifa pens Valentine's Day note for Aimee Auguilar after dad's heartbreak

Wiz Khalifa has expressed his gratitude towards his long-time girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, for always supporting him a day after confirming his father's death news.

On Saturday, February 14, the See You Again rapper shared a romantic snap with his partner on his Instagram Story, wishing the influencer on the Valentine's Day.

Wiz paired the click with the text, reading, "Thank you for being my rock and supporting me through my best times and the worst. I love you."

picture credit: Wiz Khalifa/ Instagram
picture credit: Wiz Khalifa/ Instagram

The romantic update came hours after he confirmed that his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, had passed away at the age of 63.

"Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz," the 38-year-old shared on his social media alongside snaps from his childhood.

Moreover, Aimee also wished the rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, on the Valentine's Day, referring to him as the "strongest man I know.

