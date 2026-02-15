News
  By Fatima Hassan
Rihanna gracefully handles wardrobe mishap at A$AP Rocky's AWGE show

The 'Diamond' hitmaker proudly supports her boyfriend's fashion show in New York City

Rihanna has turned a wardrobe mishap into a style moment during her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s high-profile fashion show. 

The Barbadian singer and businesswoman has stepped out on Valentine’s Day to support her longtime partner for his show, AWGE, which he hosted in New York City.

For the event, Rihanna sported a long black coat, which she coordinated with sheer footless tights with a fur trim.

She completed her look by adding a pair of black stiletto heels, silver jewellery, and a slicked-back ponytail to the chic look.

But when the Fenty Beauty founder walked into the Hall des Lumieres, her jacket accidentally hiked up, briefly exposing her bottom.

Upon realizing the 37-year-old musician quickly recovered from the moment by adjusting herself and posing in her head-turning fit. 

While attending the fashion show, organized by A$AP Rocky, the Work hitmaker, told The New York Post, "I'm always proud of my man. My guy's creative and a genius." 

This update came after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were first linked in 2020, welcomed their first baby girl and third child in September last year.

Taking to Instagram, the Diamond singer, who is also due to release her much-awaited ninth studio album R9, announced the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers on September 13th, 2025.

They are also parents to their two sons, RZA Irish Mayers and Riot Irish Mayers.   

