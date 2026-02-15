'Mismatched' star Rohit Saraf to be Imtiaz Ali's next Ranjha?

Rohit Suresh Saraf set to join Imtiaz Ali's much-awaited film, Heer Ranjha!
The popular Indian actor, who gained popularity with the superhit Netflix series Mismatched, was rumoured to play the lead role in the upcoming high-budget movie.
Now, the rumours have put to rest after insiders close to Rohit revealed to the Hindustan Times that the directors have no plans to lock the actor for their next main lead.
The tipsters confirmed that the casting is still underway and no final decisions have been made by the Heer Ranjha team so far.
This report follows Variety India’s previous claims, which suggested over the weekend that The Sky Is Pink actor had been finalized to play Ranjha in Sajid Ali’s Heer Ranjha.
At the time, the publication revealed that while the cast had not been formally unveiled, Saraf was "locked" for the male lead.
For those unaware, this week Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali officially announced a reunion for their forthcoming high-budget movie, Heer Ranjha.
The iconic duo initially collaborated for the epic love story, Laila Majnu, which premiered in 2018.