News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute

Timothy Very, who joined Manchester Orchestra in 2011, has passed away at the age of 42

  • By Hania Jamil
Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute
Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute

Manchester Orchestra's long-time drummer, Timothy Very, has passed away at the age of 42.

On Saturday, February 14, the indie rock band confirmed the heartbreaking news with an emotional Instagram tribute, noting, "The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very."


"The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief," the caption read.

The heartfelt ode concluded, "We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days."

From Atlanta, Georgia, Manchester Orchestra was formed in 2004; however, Timothy joined the group in 2011 following the departure of drummer Jeremiah Edmond.

Besides the drummer, the band consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Andy Hull, lead guitarist Robert McDowell and bassist Andy Prince.

Timothy was friends with the Manchester Orchestra bassist from a young age, and prior to joining the band, he played with the San Diego band Waking Ashland.

His last live show with the band was a homecoming gig at Atlanta's The Eastern in November.

As of yet, no cause of death has been reported.

Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil
Will Smith drops bombshell on Valentine's Day amid personal turmoil
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Taylor Swift steals spotlight in Travis Kelce's adorable Valentine's Day post
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Gigi Hadid speaks out after ex beau Zayn Malik's heartbreaking confession
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
Wiz Khalifa confirms dad's death in heartbreaking tribute
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
'Single Inferno 5' star Lim Subeen to star in new K-drama with A-list actor
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Harry Styles makes rare confession after parting ways with Zayn, Liam, Louis
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham sends loving Valentine's message amid rift with Brooklyn
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links
Casey Wasserman puts agency up for sale amid shocking Epstein links
Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance
Kim Kardashian fuming over Kendall Jenner’s advice on Lewis Hamilton romance

Popular News

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
an hour ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star

Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
2 hours ago