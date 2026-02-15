Manchester Orchestra drummer Timothy Very dies at 42, band pays tribute

Manchester Orchestra's long-time drummer, Timothy Very, has passed away at the age of 42.
On Saturday, February 14, the indie rock band confirmed the heartbreaking news with an emotional Instagram tribute, noting, "The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very."
"The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief," the caption read.
The heartfelt ode concluded, "We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days."
From Atlanta, Georgia, Manchester Orchestra was formed in 2004; however, Timothy joined the group in 2011 following the departure of drummer Jeremiah Edmond.
Besides the drummer, the band consists of lead singer and rhythm guitarist Andy Hull, lead guitarist Robert McDowell and bassist Andy Prince.
Timothy was friends with the Manchester Orchestra bassist from a young age, and prior to joining the band, he played with the San Diego band Waking Ashland.
His last live show with the band was a homecoming gig at Atlanta's The Eastern in November.
As of yet, no cause of death has been reported.