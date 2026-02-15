News
Daytona 500: Starting time, TV schedule and all you need to know

Daytona 500 all set to kicks off NASCAR’s 2026 season with high‑octane drama

  • By Bushra Saleem
The 68th annual Daytona 500, known to many as "The Great American Race," kicks off the NASCAR season this weekend.

According to M Racing, William Byron won the race in 2024 and 2025, but will be starting this year's from the back of the grid. If he is able to pull out a third consecutive win this weekend, he will become the first driver to do so.

He is one of five drivers to accomplish back-to-back wins, alongside Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Martin and Denny Hamlin. 43 drivers have won the race throughout its 67 editions.

The 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series motor race has been held annually since 1959.

Here's all you need to know about the 68th Daytona 500 race:

When is the Daytona 500?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Start time: 12:30 p.m. CT

How to watch Daytona 500?

• TV channel: Fox

• Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

• Radio: MRN | SiriusXM (Channel 90)

Coverage of the 2026 Daytona 500 is set to start at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will call the race on Fox, and streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Who's starting on pole in the Daytona 500?

Kyle Busch earned his first Daytona pole in his 21st appearance in the race.

The Richard Childress Racing driver earned the top spot in qualifying by just 0.016 seconds over Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe.

