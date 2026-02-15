Bruno Mars delights fans with sweet gesture ahead of 'The Romantic' release

Bruno Mars makes Valentine's Day extra sweet for fans with a sweet move in honour of his upcoming album, The Romantic.
To mark the special occasion, the Just the Way You Are singer collaborated with local flower shops around the US to surprise fans with bouquets of roses.
The unexpected-yet-sweet gesture made the holiday extra special, as fans across the selected cities received stunningly arranged bouquets linked to the album's branding, with some delivered with handwritten-style notes teasing the new project.
Fans and netizens flooded the social media platforms, appreciating the "marketing move", as one user on X penned, "Bruno Mars turning Valentine's Day into a whole album rollout is elite behaviour."
"Bruno Mars knows how to win hearts and promote at the same time," another netizen noted.
A third X post read, "That's actually such a classy promo move. Bruno Mars knows romance marketing!"
"This is genius of a marketing that's really adding value to his brand and the lives of people," a fourth fan penned.
Last month, Bruno Mars announced his new album, The Romantic, set to release on February 27.
The album will be his fourth studio album and first solo project since 24K Magic, which dropped in 2016.