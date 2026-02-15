Masked Singer 2026 winner revealed: Details explored

The Masked Singer 2026, which made headlines due to phenomenal performance and surprising celebrity reveals, has now come to an end after eight weeks.
Keisha Buchanan, founding member of the Sugababes, was crowned as winner of this series.
The hit ITV show returned to screen on February 14, 2026, the celebrity judges, panellists Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and special guest Samantha Barks, finally lifted the veil of the highly-anticipated winner.
After incredible performances from Moth, Toastie and Conkers, it was Moth who impressed everyone and was announced as this year's winner, Keisha Buchanan.
In second place was Conkers who revealed themselves to be Ben Shephard, while Toastie finished in third and was unmasked as Mica Paris.
After triumphing, Keisha said: “I can’t believe I got through it. It was so grueling but beautiful. I did a song that I’ve never done, like Whitney [Houston], I’ve never sung a Whitney song! Aerosmith, that was the scariest one.
“Whitney and Aerosmith were the hardest because I knew her, I never wanted to do her songs because I loved her so much. She was an amazing person. And Aerosmith, I just can’t rap to save my life so it was such a challenge.”
Over the course of the competition, several popular faces were revealed on stage to show their incredible skills, all while trying to hide their identities from the audience and the panel.
But as the game ignited, more clues about their true identities were revealed every week which unveiled Disc Jockey and Teabag in the first week as Alex Jones and Professor Green respectively.
It was followed by revealing the identities of Yak, and then Gargoyle.
The first of the double unmaskings saw Monkey Business unveiled as singer Kate Nash, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke was found to be behind the mask of Artcic Fox.