Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya marries Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day

Maya Hawke of Stranger Things is officially married to the love of her life, Christian Lee Hutson!
The 27-year-old songstress said 'I do' to the 35-year-old singer on Valentine's Day, during a romantic, intimate wedding function, reported by People.
Ethan Hawke and his ex-wife, Uma Thurman's daughter, exchanged the marital vows in the presence of his Stranger Things cast, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.
However, Millie Bobby Brown did not attend her co-star’s wedding.
For her big day, Maya opted for a stunning white wedding dress with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Hutson kept things classic in a tuxedo.
Christian confirmed his secret engagement with the Inside Out 2 starlet last year while speaking with SoCal Sound Session.
When the host of the show, Julia Slater, introduced him as she mentioned that he worked on the track "Carousel Horses" from his album Paradise Pop. 10 with Phoebe Bridgers and his "fiancée" Maya.
To which he nodded his head, saying, "Yeah."
For those unaware, Maya Hawke rose to popularity as the main lead, Robin Buckley, in the superhit Netflix series Stranger Things.
She is also the daughter of popular actor Ethan Hawke, whom she co-parents with his then-wife, Uma Thurman.
He is also a father to his two daughters, Clementine and Indiana, whom he shares with his wife, Ryan Shawhughes-Hawke.