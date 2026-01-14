Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced

Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to join forces for a special visit next week.

As per an official announcement by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, January 14, The Prince and Princess of Wales will head to Scotland to visit Stirling and Falkirk on Tuesday, January 20.

The purpose of the visit is "to highlight unique Scottish heritage traditions"

Rebecca English, senior Royal correspondent in her X post also confirmed that "there will be 3 engagements including meeting the Team GB/Paralympics Curling teams -and try the sport themselves - and making tartan at Radical Weavers"

William and Kate, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay and the Lord and Lady of the Isles will kick of their joint trip with a visit to National Curling Academy in Stirling to meet with Team GB and Paralympic GB Curling teams.

The purpose of the meeting is to encourage the players ahead of the winter Olympic Games and winter Paralympic Games set to take place in Milano-Cortina between February and March.

As per Express.UK, after team interaction the prince and princess will also participate in a curling game on the ice.

For their second engagement, Kate and William will be visiting Radical Weavers, a handweaving studio established in 2019 in Stirling.

