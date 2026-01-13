Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist

  By Fatima Hassan
Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding florist, Shane Connolly, was recognised by Princess Anne in a key Royal event.

On Tuesday, January 13, the Princess Royal hosted several designers, including the floral designer, who tirelessly worked during the high-profile wedding of the future King and Queen in 2011. 

Shane received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Civil Division, for services to sustainable floristry. 

His Nobel Prize was offered to him by King Charles III's younger sister during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.  

For those unaware, Shane served as the floral artistic director for the Prince and Princess of Wales' April 2011 wedding day and brought in six field maples, two hornbeams and almost 30,000 flowers to decorate the abbey. 

In an old interview with the BBC, he revealed how he arranged everything for the wedding, "The theme is that everything is from the estates, that everything is English, that everything is seasonal, and all along Catherine has asked that it's just all neutral colour-wise." 

"The aim is that the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British," Shane added.

For those unaware, Shane Connolly also designed the florals for the King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2005. 

