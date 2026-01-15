Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Prince William hosted first major engagement of 2026 at Windsor Castle to honour new investitures.
On Wednesday, January 14, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a video of The Prince of Wales as he presented awards to some of the people on King Charles' New Year Honours List, which was announced last month.
"A new year of investitures is underway! Congratulations to everyone receiving awards today." read the caption alongside the video featuring William interacting with one of the recipients.
The main recipients of the OBE included Frank Rothwell, owner of the Oldham Athletic soccer team, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft U.K., Dame Clare Barclay and others.