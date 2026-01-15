Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Prince William hosts first special ceremony of 2026 at Windsor Castle to honour new investitures

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace releases Prince Williams new video with heartwarming message
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Prince William hosted first major engagement of 2026 at Windsor Castle to honour new investitures.

On Wednesday, January 14, Kensington Palace's official Instagram account shared a video of The Prince of Wales as he presented awards to some of the people on King Charles' New Year Honours List, which was announced last month.

"A new year of investitures is underway! Congratulations to everyone receiving awards today." read the caption alongside the video featuring William interacting with one of the recipients.

The main recipients of the OBE included Frank Rothwell, owner of the Oldham Athletic soccer team, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft U.K., Dame Clare Barclay and others.

Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday
Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s destination for next special visit announced
Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks
Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disassociate from passion project in shocking move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disassociate from passion project in shocking move
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist
Princess Anne honors Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding florist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'
Princess Kate scales back 2026 engagement to prioritise her children
Princess Kate scales back 2026 engagement to prioritise her children
King Charles distances from Prince Harry's UK security review in shock move
King Charles distances from Prince Harry's UK security review in shock move
Meghan Markle announces specific date amid UK return rumours with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle announces specific date amid UK return rumours with Prince Harry
Duchess Sophie shows off hockey skills during sporty royal outing
Duchess Sophie shows off hockey skills during sporty royal outing
King Charles, Queen Camilla set to host first major State Visit of 2026
King Charles, Queen Camilla set to host first major State Visit of 2026
Kate Middleton announces special reception at Windsor before Harry’s UK visit
Kate Middleton announces special reception at Windsor before Harry’s UK visit

Popular News

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
42 minutes ago
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
2 hours ago
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
4 hours ago