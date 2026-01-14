Andrew agrees to fulfil King Charles’ biggest demand before 66th birthday 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly agreed to leave Royal Lodge before his 66th birthday, per an insider.
The former Duke of York lost all his Royal titles, honours and styles in November last year, and was also formally ordered to leave the crown estate amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles in his official statement to strip Andrew of his titles also notified that his disgraced brother will be moved to a humble neighbourhood in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Despite King's orders Andrew continued his residence at the 30-mansion estate, which he had leased in 2003 for next 75 years.
However, after fresh photos of Andrew's new residence Marsh Farm showed workmen erecting fence panels and repairing the driveway emerged, an insider has revealed the exact timeline of Andrew's relocation.
A source told The Sun, "He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than he thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February."