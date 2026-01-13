Meghan Markle announces specific date amid UK return rumours with Prince Harry

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle has announced a special date and time amid speculations surrounding her UK return with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 12, to surprise fans with a special announcement for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

In an attempt to fuel excitement for her brand's upcoming product, Meghan reposted a mini tag with the message, "fell asleep love" from As Ever's official page with the caption, "SAVE THE DATE TUE, 13 JAN 09:00PT"

The post also had a "get reminder" option with it for fans to keep the track of the new product's arrival on the website.

This surprise date was revealed amid reports from various outlets suggesting that the former Suits actress is set to make a comeback to the UK in 2027 to support her husband at his multi-sport event, The Invictus Games, in Birmingham.

An insider told The Sun, “I think she would come back with him and the children. They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things philanthropically, they often take the kids along privately."

"I can’t see a reason why he’d come over with the kids without her," they added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.

