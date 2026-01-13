Princess Kate scales back 2026 engagement to prioritise her children

Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

The Princess of Wales is set to prioritise her family and her health before royal engagement in 2026

  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Kate, who is now in remission from cancer, is aiming to be more selective with her royal engagements in 2026, sources noted.

This comes after it was reported that despite going through regular cancer treatments, King Charles was named the hardest-working royal of 2025, with a total of 535 public engagements.

While the Prince of Wales trailed behind at 202 and the Princess of Wales was ranked 10th on the list with 68 appearances.

Talking to Hello! magazine, royal author and journalist Robert Jobson said, "This year, I expect Catherine to carry out more engagements but be selective. Her diary is already filling up, I am told. But she won't go back to the old pace; she's learnt that lesson."

Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Kate carried out 128 engagements in 2023, and while the number remained low compared to other working royals, the princess has reiterated making her children her number one priority.

As for this year's schedule, Jobson told the outlet that Kate's public events "will be meaningful, with gaps in between for her family."

"Catherine has a public role to play in supporting William in his official duties and her own interests, too, but her family and her health come first; everything else is built around that," he said. 

The author added, "Running on empty isn't an option, nor is missing too much time with George, Charlotte and Louis. The days of just powering through are done."

Notably, Princess Kate will mark her first solo appearance of 2026 on Thursday, January 15, when she hosts a reception for the England Women's Rugby team.

