Meghan Markle makes jaw-dropping demands to King Charles amid UK return talks

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has already set a list of conditions before returning to the UK after four years.
Amid reports on whether Meghan will join her husband The Duke of Sussex next year for the Invictus Games event in Birmingham, The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have made shocking demands to the Royal Family.
Meghan, who last visited Harry's home country in 2022 at Queen Elizabeth's funeral has clarified that she will not step in the UK without "full protection".
Besides, security majors, the former Suits actress has also demanded for diva style treatment from Royal members and staffers during her stay.
Substack blogger Rob Shutter in his latest, Naughty But Nice article cited an inside source, who told that, "Meghan wants four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her."
They continued, "Extra security outside. Staff aren’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control."
While another insider claimed that "Anyone who has any interaction with her has to call her ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.’ No exceptions."
Rob also reported that the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet wants security to be on standby 24/7 with a convoy of luxury cars, and a police escort following her from the airport to her residence.
"This isn’t just protection," the source claimed, adding, "She’s asking for a fortress. Bulletproof glass at the Games, armed security everywhere she goes."
However, Meghan Markle arrival in the UK is conditioned with the outcome of Harry's UK security review.
"She will not step foot in Britain without full protection—police escorts, secured venues, no risks—period," the source noted.
"Everything depends on the security review. Until that decision is final, nothing is locked in," they added.